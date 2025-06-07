Left Menu

Trump's Warning to Elon Musk: A Potential Political Clash

President Trump indicated 'serious consequences' if Elon Musk supports Democrats against GOP members backing Trump's tax-cut bill. While Trump did not disclose what consequences might entail, he speculated that his relationship with Musk could be over, without discussing potential investigations.

In a recent interview with NBC News, President Donald Trump issued a warning about billionaire Elon Musk potentially providing financial support to Democratic candidates opposing Republicans who support Trump's tax-cut legislation. Trump emphasized there would be 'serious consequences,' but did not specify what actions might follow.

Without elaborating on these potential consequences, Trump responded to inquiries about his personal rapport with Musk, saying, 'I would assume so, yeah,' when asked if their relationship was essentially finished.

Despite speculations, Trump admitted he had not engaged in discussions regarding an investigation into Musk's political activities. The comments highlight escalating tensions over political affiliations and donor influence in the upcoming electoral landscape.

