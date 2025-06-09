Travel Ban Expansion: New Proclamation Signed by Trump

On Monday, President Donald Trump's latest travel ban targeting citizens from 12 primarily African and Middle Eastern nations officially took effect. The proclamation, signed last Wednesday, seeks to tighten entry restrictions for nationals from these countries.

The directive imposes additional travel constraints on individuals from seven more nations who lack valid U.S. visas, though it does not affect previously granted immigration papers. The affected countries include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Furthermore, the new visa stipulations will impact citizens from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. The expansion of the travel ban reflects ongoing debates and discussions concerning national security and international relations.