Mizo National Front Considers Solo Run in Upcoming Aizawl Elections
The Mizo National Front, Mizoram's main opposition party, is considering participating independently in the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections. MNF president Zoramthanga led discussions on this strategy, highlighting past successes. The 19-member council elections are scheduled for this year, with previous results showing a strong MNF presence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition party in Mizoram, is contemplating going solo in the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.
During a significant meeting chaired by MNF president Zoramthanga, various party leaders discussed strategies for the forthcoming civic polls, underscoring the party's intention to assert its independence in these elections.
With the AMC elections approaching, the MNF is eyeing a repeat of its previous performance when it secured 11 out of 19 seats in the last polls—a demonstration of its strong electoral presence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections Announced for Assam and Tamil Nadu
Transforming Elections: Himachal Pradesh's Path to Transparent Voting
Pawan Kalyan Urges Tamil Nadu to Embrace Simultaneous Elections
Key Regional Political Dynamics: Rajya Sabha Elections in Assam and Tamil Nadu
Controversy Erupts Over Mexico's Inaugural Judicial Elections