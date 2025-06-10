Left Menu

Mizo National Front Considers Solo Run in Upcoming Aizawl Elections

The Mizo National Front, Mizoram's main opposition party, is considering participating independently in the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections. MNF president Zoramthanga led discussions on this strategy, highlighting past successes. The 19-member council elections are scheduled for this year, with previous results showing a strong MNF presence.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition party in Mizoram, is contemplating going solo in the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.

During a significant meeting chaired by MNF president Zoramthanga, various party leaders discussed strategies for the forthcoming civic polls, underscoring the party's intention to assert its independence in these elections.

With the AMC elections approaching, the MNF is eyeing a repeat of its previous performance when it secured 11 out of 19 seats in the last polls—a demonstration of its strong electoral presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

