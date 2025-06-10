Karnataka to Conduct Transparent Caste Census Redo to Address Concerns

In a significant move, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared on Tuesday that the state will undertake a fresh caste census to address the data accuracy concerns raised by various communities. This decision was reached after extensive discussions with national leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, during a meeting in Delhi.

Shivakumar assured that the new census, set to be finalized at the upcoming Cabinet meeting on June 12, will be conducted with utmost transparency. The method will involve both door-to-door and online surveys, ensuring comprehensive data collection. This step is in response to doubts over the integrity of the previous census data.

Emphasizing the state's commitment to social justice, Shivakumar appealed to community leaders to support the initiative. The government has been gathering sub-caste data for SC/ST communities, and plans for the new census are underway. The Deputy CM also addressed issues related to a recent stampede, stressing the party's serious attention to the incident, although a Cabinet reshuffle was not on the discussion table.

(With inputs from agencies.)