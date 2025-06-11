Left Menu

Nilambur Votes: A By-Election to Remember

The Nilambur Assembly by-election on June 19 will see over 2.32 lakh people casting their votes, with provisions made for elderly and differently-abled voters to vote from home. Security arrangements include 1,200 police personnel and webcasting at all stations. Election offences are monitored under new criminal laws.

More than 2.32 lakh voters will participate in the Nilambur Assembly by-election scheduled for June 19, as announced by District Collector and Election Officer V R Vinod. The voter list comprises 1,13,613 men, 1,18,760 women and includes 8 transgender individuals.

Special provisions are in place, allowing home voting for elderly and differently-abled citizens. About 1,254 individuals, part of the 2,302 disabled and those aged over 85, have opted for this facility. Postal voting, which commenced on Monday, will proceed until June 16.

On election day, 263 polling stations, including 59 newly established ones and three in tribal forest areas, will operate from 7 am to 6 pm. Security measures include deploying 1,200 police personnel, and special monitoring in sensitive zones as per the Centre's orders. .

