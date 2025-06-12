Tensions Escalate as LA Protests Continue Amid Curfew and Immigration Crackdown
Police in Los Angeles detained over 20 individuals for curfew violations as protests against President Trump's immigration policies continued. The protests, which began after federal raids, have spread nationwide. Tensions are high as the National Guard mobilizes, and leaders debate the federal response. Arrests and injury reports persist.
Tensions in Los Angeles escalated as police detained more than 20 people, mostly for curfew violations, during protests against President Donald Trump's intensified immigration enforcement policies. Officials reported fewer clashes compared to previous nights, but the demonstrations continue to raise significant concerns.
In addition to Los Angeles, protests have spread to cities like Dallas, Austin, Chicago, and New York. Responding to fears of vandalism and theft, LA authorities implemented a curfew expected to remain for several days, highlighting ongoing nationwide unrest over the immigration crackdown.
Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the militarized response, including the deployment of the National Guard, asserting it creates fear rather than safety. Meanwhile, arrests during protests continued as demonstrations sought to oppose the administration's controversial immigration stance.
California Governor Gavin Newsom says Trump is pulling ''a military dragnet across LA'' and threatening democracy, reports AP.
Trump's new travel ban takes effect for citizens of 12 countries amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement, reports AP.