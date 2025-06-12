Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Vision for 2047: A Year of Progress

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer congratulated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for completing a year in office with the TDP-led government. With a target of a 15% annual growth rate to reach a USD 2.4 trillion economy by 2047, the state aims to be the nation's top state.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the one-year anniversary of his TDP-led administration. The 2024 general elections saw the NDA alliance securing 164 out of 175 assembly seats, signaling robust support for the governance.

In a message posted on platform X, Governor Nazeer aligned the state's vision of SwarnaAndhra@2047 with the national goal of Viksit Bharat@2047. The administration is focused on achieving an ambitious 15% annual growth to transform Andhra Pradesh into a USD 2.4 trillion economy by 2047.

Expressing optimism for the future, Nazeer believes Andhra Pradesh is on the right path toward becoming India's leading state. He extended his best wishes to Chief Minister Naidu in realizing the aspirations of the state's people and achieving significant economic milestones.

