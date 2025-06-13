Left Menu

Operation Rising Lion: A Bold Strike on Iran's Nuclear Threat

Prime Minister Netanyahu described Israel's recent attacks on Iran's nuclear and military infrastructures as a successful strike. Operation Rising Lion targeted critical military figures and facilities, leading to the death of top Iranian commanders. Iran vowed retaliation, while Netanyahu emphasized the move to preemptively eliminate an existential threat to Israel.

In a dramatic escalation, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Operation Rising Lion has dealt a significant blow to Iran's nuclear ambitions. Describing the attack as a 'very successful opening strike,' Netanyahu asserted that Israel aimed at Iran's core military and nuclear capabilities.

The strikes reportedly took out key personnel including Iran's Army Chief of Staff and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israeli Defense Forces confirmed extensive damage to Iran's air defenses which, they claim, will enhance Israel's aerial freedom.

The situation remains tense as Iran promises retaliatory measures without restraint. Local chaos was evident as Israelis rushed to stock up on essentials. Netanyahu justified the operation as a necessary step against Iran's overt threats, emphasizing Israel's commitment to precluding an existential nuclear menace.

