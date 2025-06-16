Left Menu

The Transformative Journeys of Crossover CEOs

In a bold industry-crossing move, Kering plans to hire Luca de Meo, currently Renault's CEO. Numerous high-profile executives, including Angela Ahrendts, Rosalind Brewer, and Alan Mulally, have also transitioned across sectors, navigating challenges from stock fluctuations to cultural revamps during their tenures at companies like Apple, Walgreens, and Ford.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:25 IST
The Transformative Journeys of Crossover CEOs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kering, the parent company of luxury brand Gucci, is poised to appoint Luca de Meo, the current CEO of Renault, as its new leader. This strategic move signifies de Meo's transition from the automotive industry to the realm of luxury fashion, a notable shift that aligns with the paths of several high-profile executives.

Many leaders have made significant strides in redefining corporate landscapes by moving across different sectors. Angela Ahrendts brought her innovative touch from Burberry to Apple, while Rosalind Brewer transitioned from Starbucks to head Walgreens Boots Alliance, navigating the complexity of healthcare retail amidst fluctuating stock performance.

Alan Mulally's tenure at Ford, after leading Boeing's commercial aircraft division, exemplified successful cross-sector leadership, particularly during economic downturns. Despite diverse challenges, from cultural overhauls to strategic realignments, these executives have notably transformed the companies they led, underscoring the potential impact of such dynamic leadership changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025