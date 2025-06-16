Left Menu

Modi's Global Recognition: A Testament to India's Rising Influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with Cyprus' highest civilian honor, marking the 23rd international accolade of his career. The BJP lauded this as a proud moment for India, emphasizing Modi's influence on the global stage and India's growing diplomatic presence and economic might.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with Cyprus' highest civilian honour, the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III'. This marks the 23rd international recognition for Modi, celebrated by the BJP as a significant achievement for India on the world stage.

During a press conference, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the importance of this honour, describing it as a moment of pride for Indians. He attributed it to Modi's leadership and diplomatic assertiveness, bolstering India's economic and global stature.

Other Union ministers, including Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the strong ties between India and Cyprus and the testament to Modi's statesmanship. The BJP further noted that Modi's recognition symbolises India's emergence as a global power.

