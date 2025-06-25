Remembering the Emergency: Nitish Kumar's Reflections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has branded the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi's government as a 'black day in history' and a testament to dictatorial governance. The chief minister, who began his political journey during that tumultuous time, expressed these views on social media.

Reflecting on June 25, 1975, Kumar emphasized how the Emergency throttled freedom of expression and was symbolic of governmental tyranny. He highlighted his involvement with the movement led by his mentor, Jayaprakash Narayan, and acknowledged the bravery of those who resisted.

The period's impact lingered through the 1977 elections, where Kumar contested from the Harnaut assembly seat alongside others like Lalu Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan, who found success. Despite not winning, Kumar's account revives memories of political resilience during a critical juncture in Indian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)