AAP's Bypoll Wins: A Semifinal for 2027
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal describes AAP's recent bypoll victories in Punjab and Gujarat as a precursor to the 2027 assembly elections, claiming the party is poised to form the next state governments. He highlights growing support for AAP as an alternative amidst dissatisfaction with BJP and Congress.
In a significant statement on Wednesday, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victories in the Punjab and Gujarat bypolls as a 'semifinal' for the 2027 assembly elections. He confidently asserted that AAP is on the path to forming future state governments in these regions.
Speaking at a celebratory event, Kejriwal lauded the party's success in the recent assembly bypolls held in Visavadar, Gujarat, and Ludhiana West, Punjab. 'The bypolls in Gujarat and Punjab were a semifinal, and in the 2027 assembly polls, we aim to cross 100 seats in Punjab and establish our government,' he stated.
He congratulated winners Gopal Italia in Gujarat and Sanjeev Arora in Punjab while thanking the electorate for their support. Emphasizing dissatisfaction with both BJP and Congress, Kejriwal positioned AAP as the emerging alternative, promising clean politics and expressing confidence in forming the government in Gujarat by 2027.
