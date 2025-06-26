Judge Orders Release of Wrongly Deported Migrant Amidst Immigration Crackdown

A U.S. judge declared that Kilmar Abrego, a migrant deported in error to El Salvador by the Trump administration, would be released without bail. Yet, it's likely Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will detain him for deportation proceedings.

Abrego's case is emblematic of the recent hardline immigration policies. The judge's decision reflects skepticism towards allegations against Abrego, suggesting political motivations played a part in his deportation. Judge Barbara Holmes dismissed the notion that Abrego posed a danger, countering President Trump's characterizations.

The case sheds light on the contentious immigration environment, where Abrego's forced deportation had sparked criticism over due process and civil liberties. The situation draws attention to broader concerns over administrative errors and accountability within the immigration system.