Bill Moyers, a significant figure in American journalism and former White House Press Secretary, has passed away at 91 due to complications from prostate cancer. Moyers, known for his influential role in public television, retired from the PBS airwaves in 2014 and concluded his internet journalism career in 2017, as reported by his son, William Cope Moyers.

In international political affairs, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for a swift trade agreement between the EU and the United States, suggesting it would be beneficial for both parties. Discussions were held during a summit in Brussels, where proposals from former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration were on the table.

On the diplomatic scene, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to host foreign ministers from Australia, India, and Japan to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. These discussions are part of ongoing efforts to ensure stability and freedom in a globally strategic area.