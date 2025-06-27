Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Constructive Dialogue with Chinese Counterpart Amid Bilateral Reset

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in constructive talks with China's Admiral Dong Jun at the SCO summit. Their dialogue emphasized maintaining positive bilateral momentum following the end of the Ladakh standoff. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra's resumption further signifies improving ties between India and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Qingdao | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:16 IST
Rajnath Singh's Constructive Dialogue with Chinese Counterpart Amid Bilateral Reset
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a bid to foster positive bilateral relations, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun held constructive discussions during the SCO defence ministers' conclave in Qingdao. Both leaders emphasized the need to sustain progress and avoid adding complexities to Indo-Chinese relations.

This significant dialogue coincides with efforts to reset ties after the demilitarization of conflict zones along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The military standoff had notably strained relations between New Delhi and Beijing. However, recent engagements reflect a mutual understanding to handle differences responsibly.

Highlighting the improving relations, Singh celebrated the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and presented Dong with a Madhubani painting symbolizing wisdom. The pilgrimage to Tibet resumes after a half-decade hiatus, further underscoring renewed diplomatic and cultural engagement between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025