Rajnath Singh's Constructive Dialogue with Chinese Counterpart Amid Bilateral Reset
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in constructive talks with China's Admiral Dong Jun at the SCO summit. Their dialogue emphasized maintaining positive bilateral momentum following the end of the Ladakh standoff. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra's resumption further signifies improving ties between India and China.
In a bid to foster positive bilateral relations, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun held constructive discussions during the SCO defence ministers' conclave in Qingdao. Both leaders emphasized the need to sustain progress and avoid adding complexities to Indo-Chinese relations.
This significant dialogue coincides with efforts to reset ties after the demilitarization of conflict zones along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The military standoff had notably strained relations between New Delhi and Beijing. However, recent engagements reflect a mutual understanding to handle differences responsibly.
Highlighting the improving relations, Singh celebrated the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and presented Dong with a Madhubani painting symbolizing wisdom. The pilgrimage to Tibet resumes after a half-decade hiatus, further underscoring renewed diplomatic and cultural engagement between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
