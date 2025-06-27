Left Menu

Kerala CM Denounces RSS's Call to Amend Constitution's Core Ideals

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticized the RSS's proposal to reconsider the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in India's Constitution Preamble. Vijayan asserts this undermines fundamental Republic ideals. His statement follows the RSS's claim that these terms were Emergency-era additions and not in Ambedkar’s original draft.

Updated: 27-06-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:43 IST
Kerala CM Denounces RSS's Call to Amend Constitution's Core Ideals
Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, has issued a strong rebuke against the RSS's proposal to reassess the inclusion of the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Vijayan described the move as a blatant attempt to undermine the foundational principles of the nation. He emphasized that secularism and socialism are integral to India's identity.

This comes after RSS general secretary Hosabale suggested that the terms, added during the Emergency, warrant reconsideration as they were absent from the original draft authored by B R Ambedkar.

