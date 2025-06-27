Kerala CM Denounces RSS's Call to Amend Constitution's Core Ideals

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, has issued a strong rebuke against the RSS's proposal to reassess the inclusion of the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Vijayan described the move as a blatant attempt to undermine the foundational principles of the nation. He emphasized that secularism and socialism are integral to India's identity.

This comes after RSS general secretary Hosabale suggested that the terms, added during the Emergency, warrant reconsideration as they were absent from the original draft authored by B R Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)