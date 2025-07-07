BJP's Grassroots Movement for Ideas, Values, and Service

In a recent address at a three-day training session in Chhattisgarh, BJP President JP Nadda underscored the importance of the Bharatiya Janata Party as a movement for ideas, values, and service beyond politics. He advised MPs and MLAs to deepen their grassroots engagement by fostering greater coordination within the organization.

Nadda emphasized that the training is not just procedural but aims to build leadership, strengthen the party structure, and inspire its workers. He highlighted the need for social awareness and provided strategic guidance for forthcoming action plans, discussing in-depth the party ideology and worker responsibilities.

During the session, discussions focused on expanding the party's booth-level presence, disseminating government welfare schemes, and addressing opposition propaganda. Key party leaders, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other senior officials, participated in a tree-planting campaign titled 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' as part of the event.

