Crisis in Congress: Tharoor's Dilemma and the Internal Rift

Shashi Tharoor, a prominent member of the Congress Working Committee, is under fire from the party's state unit for actions deemed detrimental to the party's stability.

After penning a critical article on Indira Gandhi for a Malayalam daily, Tharoor became the target of a strong rebuke from senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, who advised him to decide whether he can continue contributing effectively to both his parliamentary role and party responsibilities.

Muraleedharan suggested Tharoor should either align his opinions within the party's framework or pursue an independent political path if feeling constrained, warning that any deviation could harm his political identity and prove costly for both Tharoor and the party.

