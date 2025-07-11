Left Menu

Crisis in Congress: Tharoor's Dilemma and the Internal Rift

Shashi Tharoor faces backlash from Congress due to his critical stance on Indira Gandhi, sparking debate within the party about loyalty and political direction. Party leader K Muraleedharan urges him to choose a clear path, emphasizing the importance of aligning parliamentary roles with party interests to maintain political identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:27 IST
Shashi Tharoor, a prominent member of the Congress Working Committee, is under fire from the party's state unit for actions deemed detrimental to the party's stability.

After penning a critical article on Indira Gandhi for a Malayalam daily, Tharoor became the target of a strong rebuke from senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, who advised him to decide whether he can continue contributing effectively to both his parliamentary role and party responsibilities.

Muraleedharan suggested Tharoor should either align his opinions within the party's framework or pursue an independent political path if feeling constrained, warning that any deviation could harm his political identity and prove costly for both Tharoor and the party.

