Congress Challenges Election Commission on SIR Amidst Supreme Court Order

The Congress party has raised objections to the Election Commission's nationwide implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), labeling the move as unconstitutional. This criticism follows the Supreme Court's ruling, permitting the SIR in Bihar, and validating Aadhaar, ration card, and voter card as legitimate forms of identity proof.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, emphasizing that the new order addresses misinformation and disinformation surrounding the interim ruling. The opposition, however, demands a complete halt to the SIR, citing potential disenfranchisement and questioning the legality under the current electoral law framework.

The BJP, on the other hand, perceives the Supreme Court's allowance for SIR in Bihar as a setback to opposition parties, accusing Congress of double standards. Congress countered this, warning that such nationwide exercises could provoke chaos and undermine voters' rights across the nation, urging the Election Commission to cancel the nationwide initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)