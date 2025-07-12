Haryana's 'Double-Engine' Growth: A New Era of Development
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticizes the previous Congress regime for red tape and inefficiencies, highlighting the efficient delivery of welfare schemes under the current government. He praises the 'double-engine' administration for progress in pension systems, agricultural growth, and medical education, citing significant achievements in state welfare initiatives.
In a sharp critique of the Congress, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that the opposition should consider eye tests if they fail to see the state's development.
Emphasizing the efficiency of the current government, Saini juxtaposed it against Congress's tenure of red tape and inefficiencies, highlighting the transparent delivery of welfare initiatives at the grassroots level.
Saini pointed to significant achievements, including improved pension systems, agricultural growth, and the expansion of medical education as tangible evidence of the 'double-engine' administration's success.
