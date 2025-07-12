Haryana's 'Double-Engine' Growth: A New Era of Development

In a sharp critique of the Congress, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that the opposition should consider eye tests if they fail to see the state's development.

Emphasizing the efficiency of the current government, Saini juxtaposed it against Congress's tenure of red tape and inefficiencies, highlighting the transparent delivery of welfare initiatives at the grassroots level.

Saini pointed to significant achievements, including improved pension systems, agricultural growth, and the expansion of medical education as tangible evidence of the 'double-engine' administration's success.

