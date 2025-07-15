Left Menu

Trump's Unprecedented Second State Visit to the UK: A Royal Affair

US President Donald Trump will make a historic second state visit to the UK from September 17-19, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. This invitation marks the first time a US president has been invited for a second state visit, underscoring the strong ties between the UK and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-07-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 07:31 IST
US President Donald Trump is set to embark on a landmark second state visit to the United Kingdom this September, marking the first time an American president has received such an invite. The visit, scheduled from September 17 to 19, was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, highlighting the strong diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

Trump, an avid supporter of the British royal family, particularly the monarch, will be accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump. The visit is a notable event as state visits typically only occur once in a presidency. The invitation for Trump's visit was hand-delivered by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting at the White House, reflecting the positive rapport between Trump and Starmer. The upcoming visit aims to advance bilateral relations and address policy impacts on the UK.

Despite the cordial diplomatic ties, Trump's visit is expected to meet with public protest, similar to his 2019 visit. Tension exists due to Trump's international policies, including his support for contentious global issues. Nevertheless, the visit will feature the traditional pomp and pageantry of a British state visit, primarily hosted at Windsor Castle due to ongoing renovations at Buckingham Palace.

