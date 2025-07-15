Left Menu

Signalgate's Spotlight: Mike Waltz's Path to UN Ambassador

Mike Waltz, nominated by President Trump as the new US ambassador to the UN, faces Senate questioning after his removal as national security adviser. The hearing will address his role in the 'Signalgate' controversy and his plans amid UN funding cuts and shifts in US foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:49 IST
Mike Waltz

Mike Waltz, the former national security adviser and new nominee for US ambassador to the United Nations, is set to face a rigorous confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. This session marks the first opportunity for lawmakers to question Waltz since his controversial removal following the 'Signalgate' incident, where he erroneously included a journalist in a private military discussion on Signal.

Waltz's nomination comes at a crucial time as President Trump seeks to fill the last remaining position in his Cabinet while realigning US foreign policy priorities. The hearing will also address significant challenges the UN faces, such as potential US funding cuts and overall organizational inefficiencies as highlighted by critics, including former UN ambassador John Bolton.

Despite mounting criticism, Waltz has been actively engaging with both Democrats and Republicans, addressing crucial issues such as strengthening alliances within the UN and countering Chinese influence. With a Republican-majority Senate, his confirmation seems likely, even in the face of Democratic opposition.

