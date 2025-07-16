Governor's Pledge for Smooth 2027 Census in Manipur

Manipur's upcoming Census 2027 received a significant boost on Wednesday as Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla committed to supporting the process. The governor assured assistance during discussions with Th Chitra Devi, the state's Director of Census Operations, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

The meeting highlighted the administrative and managerial hurdles faced by the department. Director Devi briefed Governor Bhalla on preparations made so far and emphasized the challenges hindering the operation's smooth execution.

The Governor expressed his determination to resolve these issues, ensuring the census set for April 2026 proceeds without obstacles, reflecting concerted government effort towards efficient data collection in Manipur.

