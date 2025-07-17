Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Inaugurate Oommen Chandy Memorial Event in Puthuppally

Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate a memorial event in Puthuppally to mark the second anniversary of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's death. The event, organized by the KPCC, includes the inauguration of charitable initiatives and the handover of houses to the poor, honoring Chandy's legacy.

17-07-2025
Oommen Chandy
In a tribute to the late Oommen Chandy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to inaugurate a memorial event in Puthuppally on Friday, marking the second anniversary of the former Kerala Chief Minister's demise.

Organized by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), the event is expected to draw a large crowd including supporters, local leaders, and family members. Gandhi will begin the day by laying flowers at Chandy's grave, followed by formal proceedings to inaugurate the gathering.

A highlight of the event will be the handover of keys to 12 houses built for the underprivileged, constructed by the Oommen Chandy Foundation, alongside the launch of 'Smrititharangam,' a new charitable initiative in memory of Chandy. The KPCC has also called for state-wide memorial activities honoring Chandy's service and compassion.

