Controversy Erupts in Himachal: Minister's Son Accused in Effigy Burning Case
An FIR has been filed against Vikram Singh, son of Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, and seven others, for allegedly burning an effigy of the Opposition Leader, Jai Ram Thakur. The complaint, lodged by BJP's Yashwant Singh Negi, accuses them of unlawful assembly and defamatory slogans.
- Country:
- India
An FIR was lodged in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district against Vikram Singh, the son of State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, and seven others, for allegedly burning an effigy of Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and raising derogatory slogans.
According to reports, the FIR was enacted on Wednesday following a complaint by Yashwant Singh Negi, the district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The complaint accuses Congress leaders of gathering unlawfully and burning the effigy at Reckong Peo chowk without permission.
BJP media in-charge Karan Nanda acknowledged the incident, expressing the need for a swift investigation to uncover the sequence of events. It is alleged that the effigy-burning took place publicly, with police officers present, yet no action was taken during the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress MP Mallu Ravi expresses condolences towards victims of Sangareddy pharma factory accident
Congress' Jairam Ramesh, takes jibe at PM Modi's five nation tour, calls him "Super Premium Frequent Flier PM"
"TMC is trying to protect accused": BJP's Dilip Ghosh on Kolkata gangrape case
MLA Hemant Khandelwal elected Madhya Pradesh BJP president
"Media twisting, tarnish my image":Karnataka Congress MLA BR Patil denies rift claims