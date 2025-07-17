Controversy Erupts in Himachal: Minister's Son Accused in Effigy Burning Case

An FIR was lodged in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district against Vikram Singh, the son of State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, and seven others, for allegedly burning an effigy of Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and raising derogatory slogans.

According to reports, the FIR was enacted on Wednesday following a complaint by Yashwant Singh Negi, the district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The complaint accuses Congress leaders of gathering unlawfully and burning the effigy at Reckong Peo chowk without permission.

BJP media in-charge Karan Nanda acknowledged the incident, expressing the need for a swift investigation to uncover the sequence of events. It is alleged that the effigy-burning took place publicly, with police officers present, yet no action was taken during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)