Left Menu

Shiv Sena Uproar: Ministers Demand Action for Indecent Gestures

Shiv Sena Ministers Shambhuraj Desai and Dadaji Bhuse demanded action against Aaditya Thackeray and Bhaskar Jadhav for 'indecent' gestures in the Maharashtra assembly. Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Minister Ashish Shelar echoed the sentiment, further fueling the opposition and ruling parties' clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:01 IST
Shiv Sena Uproar: Ministers Demand Action for Indecent Gestures
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena Ministers Shambhuraj Desai and Dadaji Bhuse have called for disciplinary action against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs Aaditya Thackeray and Bhaskar Jadhav following their alleged disrespectful conduct in the Maharashtra assembly. They claim the actions insulted both the speaker and the legislative body.

The incident escalated when Jadhav accused Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of bias by denying him the right to reply to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's address on housing and urban development issues. Desai asserted that such gestures and comments toward the assembly chair were unacceptable.

Speaker Narwekar criticized Jadhav and Thackeray's decision to address the media rather than the House directly, supported by Culture Minister Ashish Shelar's remarks targeting Thackeray. Despite Jadhav's subsequent apology for his media comments, the ruling and opposition parties remained at odds, highlighting tensions in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025