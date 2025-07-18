Shiv Sena Uproar: Ministers Demand Action for Indecent Gestures

Shiv Sena Ministers Shambhuraj Desai and Dadaji Bhuse have called for disciplinary action against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs Aaditya Thackeray and Bhaskar Jadhav following their alleged disrespectful conduct in the Maharashtra assembly. They claim the actions insulted both the speaker and the legislative body.

The incident escalated when Jadhav accused Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of bias by denying him the right to reply to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's address on housing and urban development issues. Desai asserted that such gestures and comments toward the assembly chair were unacceptable.

Speaker Narwekar criticized Jadhav and Thackeray's decision to address the media rather than the House directly, supported by Culture Minister Ashish Shelar's remarks targeting Thackeray. Despite Jadhav's subsequent apology for his media comments, the ruling and opposition parties remained at odds, highlighting tensions in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)