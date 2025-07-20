Controversy Erupts Over Intelligence Failures and Foreign Policy Decline
Abhishek Banerjee criticizes the Indian government over intelligence lapses in the Pahalgam attack and the perceived decline in foreign policy. He accuses the government of misusing Pegasus spyware against opposition leaders and questions the handling of information dissemination following the attack.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee recently criticized the Indian government for what he described as 'intelligence failure' concerning the Pahalgam terror attack and lamented a 'steep decline' in India's foreign policy.
During an online meeting of the INDIA bloc, Banerjee raised the issue, questioning the extension given to the Intelligence Bureau chief amid the failure. He also alleged that the Pegasus spyware was being used to intimidate opposition leaders instead of combating terrorism.
Banerjee expressed concern about India's foreign policy, highlighting the lack of condemnation from ASEAN nations against Pakistan after the attack. He further criticized the Modi government for its poor communication strategy, resulting in Indians seeking updates from international sources like US President Donald Trump's social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
