Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Intelligence Failures and Foreign Policy Decline

Abhishek Banerjee criticizes the Indian government over intelligence lapses in the Pahalgam attack and the perceived decline in foreign policy. He accuses the government of misusing Pegasus spyware against opposition leaders and questions the handling of information dissemination following the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 08:59 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Intelligence Failures and Foreign Policy Decline
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee recently criticized the Indian government for what he described as 'intelligence failure' concerning the Pahalgam terror attack and lamented a 'steep decline' in India's foreign policy.

During an online meeting of the INDIA bloc, Banerjee raised the issue, questioning the extension given to the Intelligence Bureau chief amid the failure. He also alleged that the Pegasus spyware was being used to intimidate opposition leaders instead of combating terrorism.

Banerjee expressed concern about India's foreign policy, highlighting the lack of condemnation from ASEAN nations against Pakistan after the attack. He further criticized the Modi government for its poor communication strategy, resulting in Indians seeking updates from international sources like US President Donald Trump's social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
2
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
3
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025