Turbulence in Haryana Assembly: Opposition vs. Government over Law and Order

The Haryana Assembly's monsoon session began with disruption as the Opposition Congress pressed for an immediate debate on the state's deteriorating law and order situation. Their insistence resulted in six adjournments, with Speaker Harvinder Kalyan eventually agreeing to debate the issue.

Congress members raised slogans and waived banners, prompting responses from BJP members and halting the day's proceedings for nearly three hours. Speaker Kalyan criticized the Congress for their conduct, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed openness to discussing the law and order concerns.

Amidst heavy protest, involving slogans and banners, Speaker Kalyan adjourned proceedings multiple times before convening a meeting with both party members, leading to an agreement to discuss the matter on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)