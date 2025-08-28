Left Menu

Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

Malaysia's parliament has passed a law to regulate government procurement processes to prevent corruption and financial mismanagement, akin to past scandals like 1MDB. The Government Procurement Bill introduces penalties for malpractice but faces criticism over potential loopholes and the power it grants to ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:45 IST
Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia's parliament took a significant step forward on Thursday by passing a law designed to bolster the regulation of government procurement processes. This move comes as a response to apprehensions expressed by rights groups and some opposition lawmakers over possible loopholes and a deficit of independent oversight. The country has been eager to enhance fiscal management to avert financial disasters akin to the infamous multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

Historically, Malaysia has grappled with corruption issues, especially concerning the awarding of government contracts through negotiations rather than open tenders. The newly passed Government Procurement Bill aims to eliminate such practices by providing a standardized framework applicable across all government agencies and local authorities using public funds.

The bill proposes significant penalties for wrongful conduct, such as rent-seeking and the inappropriate sub-contracting or interference in procurement processes. During the debate wrap-up, Finance Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan highlighted that the bill imposes uniform standards and procedures, thereby curbing opportunities for misinterpretation, non-compliance, or misuse of power. The bill will proceed to the Senate for approval prior to being enacted. Despite its intentions, the bill has attracted criticism from over 70 civil society organizations for potentially granting ministers excessive control over procurement decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

 India
2
Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

 India
3
Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

 India
4
France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025