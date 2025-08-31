Left Menu

Dragon and Elephant: A Diplomatic Dance of Giants

In a key meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that China and India should pursue friendly relations and cooperate for mutual success. Xi emphasized the strategic importance of their partnership and called for a multipolar world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, President Xi Jinping of China underscored the importance of friendly ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Declaring that cooperation between the 'elephant and dragon' is paramount, he emphasized each nation's responsibility to advance human society.

The dialogue, significant due to cooling India-US relations, highlighted the strategic and long-term partnership both nations share. President Xi called for strengthened collaboration, reinforcing that China and India are partners, not rivals, and encouraged a stance against unilateralism.

He stressed the need for a multipolar world and more democratized international relations, urging both countries to meet their historic responsibilities for global peace. This was their first meeting in nearly a year, set against a backdrop of global geopolitical change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

