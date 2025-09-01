Assam BJP Takes on History with Intellectual Renaissance

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia has leveled accusations against the Congress and Left parties, charging them with disseminating skewed narratives of India's history and civilisation. This claim was made during the release of the latest issue of the party's mouthpiece.

Saikia asserted that the BJP has been actively working toward an intellectual renaissance by providing accurate portrayals of India's illustrious past and cultural heritage. According to him, the Congress and Left efforts have misled people for extended periods.

In its ninth year, the BJP's mouthpiece is portrayed as a tool for conveying party ideals to the populace. Saikia urged contributions to the state's positive growth and noted that the publication will also be available on the party's state unit's official website.

