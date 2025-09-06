Left Menu

Eric Adams Stands Firm Against Federal Job Offer Amid Mayoral Race

New York City's Mayor Eric Adams announced he will continue his campaign for re-election despite reports suggesting that President Trump offered him a federal position to step down. Trump's alleged strategy aims to consolidate the anti-Mamdani vote by reducing candidates. Adams remains focused on defeating his opponent Mamdani.

Updated: 06-09-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 03:07 IST
New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared his intention to persist in his re-election campaign despite rumors of a job offer from President Donald Trump aimed at influencing the mayoral race. Reports suggested Trump offered Adams a federal role to clear the way for one-on-one competition in the upcoming election.

In a strategic move, Trump has reportedly encouraged candidates to step down to avoid splitting the anti-Mamdani vote, thus consolidating opposition against 33-year-old state lawmaker Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic frontrunner. The president expressed a desire to see a direct face-off between Mamdani and one remaining opponent.

Adams refuted claims that he was visiting Washington for discussions about his future, reiterating his commitment to the race. Speaking from Gracie Mansion, he asserted his focus on winning and respecting voters' decision. He has declined further inquiry into his alleged conversations with Trump's team.

