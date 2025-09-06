Trump's Fed Chair Contenders: A High-Stakes Decision

President Donald Trump has shortlisted candidates, including Kevin Hassett, Kevin Warsh, and Christopher Waller, to succeed Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair. Another potential contender, Scott Bessent, declined interest, narrowing the field to three.

Trump seeks a Fed Chair aligned with his preference for rapid interest-rate cuts, expressing dissatisfaction with Powell's current approach. Such a choice is critical for financial markets, looking for policy direction amidst signs of a softening labor market.

The decision comes as U.S. job growth weakens, driving market speculation on interest rate adjustments. Kevin Hassett, a notable advocate for Trump's financial policies, could signal a strategic pivot, while Waller and Warsh offer different institutional perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)