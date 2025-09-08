Meghalaya's Political Shake-Up: Deputy Speaker's Resignation Sparks Speculation

In a late-night political move, Meghalaya Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira stepped down following a direct request from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. The resignation, confirmed by Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma, has ignited talks of an impending cabinet reshuffle.

Timothy D Shira, a veteran legislator from Resubelpara in North Garo Hills, cited loyalty to the party as his reason for resigning. The decision has led to heightened speculation about potential changes within the state's cabinet.

Adding to the political buzz, the Business Advisory Committee announced that the elections for a new deputy speaker will take place on the last day of the upcoming assembly session. Meanwhile, the reshuffle speculations linger, with particular attention on North Garo Hills' representation in the ministry.

