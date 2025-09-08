Left Menu

Meghalaya's Political Shake-Up: Deputy Speaker's Resignation Sparks Speculation

Timothy D Shira, Meghalaya Deputy Speaker, resigned after a late-night call from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. His resignation, confirmed by Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma, has sparked rumors of a cabinet reshuffle, especially as there's demand for North Garo Hills representation in the ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:07 IST
Meghalaya's Political Shake-Up: Deputy Speaker's Resignation Sparks Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a late-night political move, Meghalaya Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira stepped down following a direct request from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. The resignation, confirmed by Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma, has ignited talks of an impending cabinet reshuffle.

Timothy D Shira, a veteran legislator from Resubelpara in North Garo Hills, cited loyalty to the party as his reason for resigning. The decision has led to heightened speculation about potential changes within the state's cabinet.

Adding to the political buzz, the Business Advisory Committee announced that the elections for a new deputy speaker will take place on the last day of the upcoming assembly session. Meanwhile, the reshuffle speculations linger, with particular attention on North Garo Hills' representation in the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dayadharm Conclave Champions Unity, Launches Talent Nurturing Program

Dayadharm Conclave Champions Unity, Launches Talent Nurturing Program

 India
2
Railway Unions Challenge Contractual Hiring Plans

Railway Unions Challenge Contractual Hiring Plans

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Student's Lonely Struggle Ends in Heartbreak at BC Hostel

Tragic Loss: Student's Lonely Struggle Ends in Heartbreak at BC Hostel

 India
4
Medha Patkar Withdraws Supreme Court Plea in Longstanding Defamation Battle

Medha Patkar Withdraws Supreme Court Plea in Longstanding Defamation Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025