The Birthday Letter Controversy: Trump, Epstein, and Political Fallout

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have unveiled a contentious birthday letter purportedly signed by Donald Trump for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Released by the House Oversight Committee, the letter has been disputed by Trump and the White House, who claim the signature isn't his.

The document, dated three years prior to Epstein's publically known allegations, was disclosed as part of Epstein's 2003 'birthday book,' obtained by Congress from Epstein's legal representatives. It features purported dialogue between Trump and Epstein, casting a shadow over Trump's political affiliations.

The White House vehemently denies the letter's authenticity, while Republicans on the House Oversight panel continue to release files related to Epstein, attempting to prevent further congressional disclosures. Despite Republican efforts, pressure continues to mount on Trump to divulge more information.

