Brazil's Legal Showdown: Bolsonaro's Coup Allegations on Trial
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has cast his vote to convict former President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly attempting a coup following his 2022 electoral defeat. Other justices, including Flavio Dino, Luiz Fux, Carmen Lucia, and Cristiano Zanin, are expected to follow suit with a verdict anticipated by week's end.
- Brazil
The Brazilian Supreme Court witnessed a pivotal moment on Tuesday as Justice Alexandre de Moraes voted to convict ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. The charge: attempting a coup to cling to power after his 2022 election loss.
This marked the commencement of proceedings that will see additional votes from Justices Flavio Dino, Luiz Fux, and Carmen Lucia, under panel head Cristiano Zanin.
As Brazil holds its breath, a verdict is anticipated by the week's conclusion, potentially reshaping the nation's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
