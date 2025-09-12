Koizumi Eyes LDP Leadership: A New Era in Japanese Politics

Japan's political landscape could soon shift as Shinjiro Koizumi, the country's Farm Minister, announces his intention to vie for leadership in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election.

The party is set to elect a new leader on October 4, following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's departure. The election will follow a comprehensive voting process.

Koizumi, renowned for his impactful role as the farm minister and his lineage as the son of former Premier Junichiro Koizumi, is a significant frontrunner alongside veteran Sanae Takaichi, who is also expected to run.

