Koizumi Eyes LDP Leadership: A New Era in Japanese Politics

Japan's Farm Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is set to compete in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party presidential election. As the son of former Premier Junichiro Koizumi, he has gained recognition for addressing rice price issues. Koizumi and Sanae Takaichi are considered top contenders in the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 03:26 IST
Japan's political landscape could soon shift as Shinjiro Koizumi, the country's Farm Minister, announces his intention to vie for leadership in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election.

The party is set to elect a new leader on October 4, following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's departure. The election will follow a comprehensive voting process.

Koizumi, renowned for his impactful role as the farm minister and his lineage as the son of former Premier Junichiro Koizumi, is a significant frontrunner alongside veteran Sanae Takaichi, who is also expected to run.

