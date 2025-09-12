BJP Unveils Promising Manifesto for Bodoland Territorial Council Elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto for the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, emphasizing development, peace, and transparency. Scheduled for September 22, the elections aim to address key regional issues. BJP leaders, led by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, promise enhanced welfare schemes and safeguards for the BTR community.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its comprehensive manifesto, aptly named 'Sankalp Patra', for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections set for September 22. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the date, expressing confidence in steering the Bodoland Territorial Region towards a promising new direction.
During the manifesto release at the State BJP headquarters in Guwahati, senior leaders, including State BJP President Dilip Saikia, emphasized the party's commitment to implement welfare schemes such as the Assam Orunodoi Scheme and the Nijut Moina Scheme for women and girls in the BTR. The BJP seeks to establish constitutional safeguards and land rights for the regional populace.
With peace, development, and integrity as its core goals, the BJP has launched its campaign in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections with vigor. Addressing rallies in Bhergaon, Bhairabkunda, and Dihira, CM Sarma highlighted issues of corruption in previous administrations and pledged transparent governance under BJP, ensuring that funds are judiciously utilized for the genuine development of BTC residents.
