Political Firestorm Erupts Over FCC's Threats to Disney and Local Broadcasters

FCC chair Brendan Carr faces backlash from Republican and Democratic leaders over threats against Disney for airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' Senators Rand Paul and Ted Cruz criticized Carr's actions as inappropriate government overreach. Calls for Carr’s resignation and investigations have intensified amid cross-party criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 06:33 IST
Brendan Carr

Republican Senator Rand Paul has denounced threats made by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr concerning Disney and local broadcasters who air 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' Paul described these threats as 'absolutely inappropriate.'

Jimmm Kimmel's late-night talk show on ABC network, owned by Disney, was suspended following Carr's warnings of regulatory actions against licensed broadcasters. Several ABC-affiliated local TV stations also decided to stop airing the show. Paul stated on NBC's 'Meet the Press' that Carr had overstepped his role by intervening.

Other prominent Republicans, such as Senator Ted Cruz, have likened Carr's threats to a veiled intimidation tactic, reminiscent of film characters. Democratic leaders have called for Carr's resignation and public accountability, as the controversy pushes political figures across party lines to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

