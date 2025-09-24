Canadian PM Engages China on Steel Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has engaged in talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, focusing on steel tariffs and their alignment with United States policy. Carney emphasized the open and clear approach taken by his administration in these discussions.

The dialogue with Chinese officials was described as highly constructive, with Carney noting the potential for these conversations to expand. He plans to continue talks with the Chinese Premier and anticipates a future meeting with President Xi Jinping at an appropriate time.

The ongoing discussions indicate a desire to address trade relations and deepen bilateral engagement, particularly concerning tariff alignments within the steel sector.