Urgent Call for Leadership in Tamil Nadu Universities

In a compelling plea to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, former Anna University Vice-Chancellor, Professor E Balagurusamy, has advocated for the appointment of full-time vice-chancellors across the state's universities. Balagurusamy's concerns address the stagnation in higher education due to prolonged vacancies in key administrative positions.

Highlighting the absence of permanent leadership, he notes the delays in academic and administrative functions. The letter outlines several challenges, including stalled faculty recruitment, burdens on existing staff, and compromised education quality. These vacancies have also led to inefficiencies in fund utilisation and infrastructural development.

Students face multiple setbacks such as delayed exams and results, impacting their academics and job prospects. The issue extends to universities' accreditation, as they struggle to meet NAAC and NIRF standards, threatening their national recognition.

Professor Balagurusamy emphasizes the need for strong, visionary leadership to elevate Tamil Nadu's universities. He urges a transparent process for appointing qualified vice-chancellors to revitalize the state's higher education system and restore confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)