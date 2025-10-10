Peru's Political Shake-Up: Jose Jeri Takes Charge Amid Turmoil
Jose Jeri was sworn in as Peru's new president after Congress voted to remove Dina Boluarte due to moral incapacity. Jeri, from the conservative Somos Peru party, vows to tackle rising insecurity. Boluarte's removal comes amidst accusations of illicit enrichment and harsh crackdowns on protests.
In a rapid political shift, Peru's Congress has ushered in new leadership with the swearing-in of Jose Jeri as president. This decisive move came after a unanimous vote to oust President Dina Boluarte, citing grounds of moral incapacity, making Jeri the nation's seventh leader since 2016.
Jeri, the 38-year-old Congress chief from the conservative Somos Peru party, has vowed to tackle the rising wave of crime that plagued Boluarte's administration. In his inaugural address, Jeri declared a 'war on crime' to combat the growing insecurity that has stirred national unrest.
Dina Boluarte's presidency was marred by accusations of corruption and harsh crackdowns on protests. Her removal marks a significant political turnaround, especially as long-standing allies joined forces against her. As the political landscape shifts, focus now turns to the upcoming presidential elections in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Crimes Against Dalits and Adivasis: Congress Demands Accountability from BJP Government
The Tumultuous Tenure of Dina Boluarte: From Vice-President to Impeachment
Congress Criticizes Trump: Half-Century in Claims About Operation Sindoor
Congress Criticizes Modi's Praise for Trump Amid Criticism of Gaza Actions
Turbulent Times: Asian Stocks Slump Amid U.S.-China Tensions and Japanese Political Shifts