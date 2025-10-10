Left Menu

Peru's Political Shake-Up: Jose Jeri Takes Charge Amid Turmoil

Jose Jeri was sworn in as Peru's new president after Congress voted to remove Dina Boluarte due to moral incapacity. Jeri, from the conservative Somos Peru party, vows to tackle rising insecurity. Boluarte's removal comes amidst accusations of illicit enrichment and harsh crackdowns on protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:13 IST
In a rapid political shift, Peru's Congress has ushered in new leadership with the swearing-in of Jose Jeri as president. This decisive move came after a unanimous vote to oust President Dina Boluarte, citing grounds of moral incapacity, making Jeri the nation's seventh leader since 2016.

Jeri, the 38-year-old Congress chief from the conservative Somos Peru party, has vowed to tackle the rising wave of crime that plagued Boluarte's administration. In his inaugural address, Jeri declared a 'war on crime' to combat the growing insecurity that has stirred national unrest.

Dina Boluarte's presidency was marred by accusations of corruption and harsh crackdowns on protests. Her removal marks a significant political turnaround, especially as long-standing allies joined forces against her. As the political landscape shifts, focus now turns to the upcoming presidential elections in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

