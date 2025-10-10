Peru's Political Shake-Up: Jose Jeri Takes Charge Amid Turmoil

In a rapid political shift, Peru's Congress has ushered in new leadership with the swearing-in of Jose Jeri as president. This decisive move came after a unanimous vote to oust President Dina Boluarte, citing grounds of moral incapacity, making Jeri the nation's seventh leader since 2016.

Jeri, the 38-year-old Congress chief from the conservative Somos Peru party, has vowed to tackle the rising wave of crime that plagued Boluarte's administration. In his inaugural address, Jeri declared a 'war on crime' to combat the growing insecurity that has stirred national unrest.

Dina Boluarte's presidency was marred by accusations of corruption and harsh crackdowns on protests. Her removal marks a significant political turnaround, especially as long-standing allies joined forces against her. As the political landscape shifts, focus now turns to the upcoming presidential elections in 2026.

