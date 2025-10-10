Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize
Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, wins the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against dictatorship. Despite opposition from U.S. President Trump, who sought the award, Machado represents a broader democratic movement in Venezuela. This marks the first Nobel win for a Venezuelan national.
Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader in hiding, has won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her unwavering fight against the country's dictatorship. Despite repeated claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that he deserved the accolade, Machado's recognition underscores her pivotal role in advocating for democracy.
After being barred from the 2024 presidential race by Venezuelan courts, Machado dedicated her efforts toward supporting former ambassador Edmundo Gonzalez, drawing massive public support. Her campaign faced significant challenges, with several close associates arrested and others seeking asylum in foreign embassies.
The award comes as a testament to the aspirations of the Venezuelan people for free elections, backed by the United Nations. It highlights the Nobel Committee's independence from political pressures, such as Trump's outspoken criticism of Maduro. Machado's award marks a historic first for Venezuela, reflecting the international community's support for democratic movements in the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
