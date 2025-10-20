Left Menu

EU and India Forge New Strategic Partnership: A Landmark Agenda

The European Council has endorsed a new strategic agenda to deepen relations between the EU and India. The agenda focuses on trade, security, and sustainable development. It aims for a free trade agreement by year's end and emphasizes collaboration on global issues, democratic values, and defense cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:49 IST
EU and India Forge New Strategic Partnership: A Landmark Agenda
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Council has given its stamp of approval to a 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda,' with the institution applauding the significant momentum this brings to European Union and India relations. It noted ongoing efforts to finalize an EU-India free trade agreement by the end of the year.

Endorsing the Joint Communication, the council outlined objectives to deepen EU-India ties in prosperity, technology, security, and diplomacy. The council stressed the importance of a comprehensive trade agreement encompassing market access, reduction of trade barriers, and sustainable development considerations.

The council underscored the importance of EU-India collaboration in defense amid geopolitical challenges and emphasized joint commitments to multilateralism and human rights. The 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' aims to elevate their strategic partnership, strengthening security and addressing global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025