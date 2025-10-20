EU and India Forge New Strategic Partnership: A Landmark Agenda

The European Council has given its stamp of approval to a 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda,' with the institution applauding the significant momentum this brings to European Union and India relations. It noted ongoing efforts to finalize an EU-India free trade agreement by the end of the year.

Endorsing the Joint Communication, the council outlined objectives to deepen EU-India ties in prosperity, technology, security, and diplomacy. The council stressed the importance of a comprehensive trade agreement encompassing market access, reduction of trade barriers, and sustainable development considerations.

The council underscored the importance of EU-India collaboration in defense amid geopolitical challenges and emphasized joint commitments to multilateralism and human rights. The 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' aims to elevate their strategic partnership, strengthening security and addressing global challenges.

