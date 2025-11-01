Left Menu

Political Turmoil and Reform: Javier Milei's Strategic Cabinet Overhaul

Following Argentina's midterm elections, President Javier Milei's chief of staff, Guillermo Francos, resigns, signaling a broader Cabinet reshuffle. Manuel Adorni was appointed as the new spokesperson, reflecting Milei's ambitious agenda of economic reform. Influential provincial alliances are crucial for achieving fiscal and labor reforms.

Updated: 01-11-2025 08:21 IST
President Javier Milei's administration in Argentina faces significant shifts as Chief of Staff Guillermo Francos resigns just days following their party's midterm election success. Francos, a seasoned politician, steps down to enable Milei to focus on driving governmental reform.

Known for steering Milei through contentious fiscal policies, Francos' exit signals further Cabinet adjustments. His resignation coincided with Interior Minister Guillermo Catalán's departure, reflecting routine political shifts after elections in Argentina.

With Francos gone, Manuel Adorni will assume the role of chief of staff. Aligned with Milei's radical economic reform plans, Adorni's appointment aims to foster dialogue with centrist parties, vital for advancing fiscal and labor market changes.

