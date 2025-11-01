Political Turmoil and Reform: Javier Milei's Strategic Cabinet Overhaul

President Javier Milei's administration in Argentina faces significant shifts as Chief of Staff Guillermo Francos resigns just days following their party's midterm election success. Francos, a seasoned politician, steps down to enable Milei to focus on driving governmental reform.

Known for steering Milei through contentious fiscal policies, Francos' exit signals further Cabinet adjustments. His resignation coincided with Interior Minister Guillermo Catalán's departure, reflecting routine political shifts after elections in Argentina.

With Francos gone, Manuel Adorni will assume the role of chief of staff. Aligned with Milei's radical economic reform plans, Adorni's appointment aims to foster dialogue with centrist parties, vital for advancing fiscal and labor market changes.

