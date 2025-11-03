China's Crackdown on Corruption: Senior Officials Expelled

In a significant move illustrating China's ongoing crackdown on corruption, two former senior government officials have been expelled from the Communist Party for grave disciplinary offenses and legal violations.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's leading anti-graft entity, announced the expulsion of Wang Jianjun, ex-vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Xu Xianping, former vice director of the National Development and Reform Commission.

The watchdog reported that both officials are suspected of accepting bribes, actions characterized as 'serious in nature' and carrying a concerning 'malign influence'.

