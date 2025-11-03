Left Menu

China's Crackdown on Corruption: Senior Officials Expelled

China's top anti-graft watchdog has expelled Wang Jianjun and Xu Xianping, former senior government officials, from the Communist Party. The officials were ousted for serious disciplinary violations and are suspected of accepting bribes, which have caused significant malign influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-11-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 09:05 IST
China's Crackdown on Corruption: Senior Officials Expelled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant move illustrating China's ongoing crackdown on corruption, two former senior government officials have been expelled from the Communist Party for grave disciplinary offenses and legal violations.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's leading anti-graft entity, announced the expulsion of Wang Jianjun, ex-vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Xu Xianping, former vice director of the National Development and Reform Commission.

The watchdog reported that both officials are suspected of accepting bribes, actions characterized as 'serious in nature' and carrying a concerning 'malign influence'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025