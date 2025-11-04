Left Menu

Norway Pauses Ethical Divestments Amid Global Scrutiny

Norway's parliament has paused ethical divestments of its sovereign wealth fund while reviewing guidelines. The move came as international scrutiny increased over the fund's decisions, notably involving Israeli actions in Gaza. Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg highlighted a need to protect the fund's investments amid evolving global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:54 IST
Norway Pauses Ethical Divestments Amid Global Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, valued at $2.1 trillion and labeled the world's largest, faces a halt in ethical divestments following a parliamentary vote. This decision, backed by the minority Labour government, seeks to allow time for updates to the fund's ethical guidelines.

Recent controversies, particularly involving divestment from Caterpillar due to its products' use by Israeli authorities, drew criticism from the U.S. State Department. Norway's Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg underscored the necessity to reassess the fund's ethical rules, first instituted in 2004, to align with today's global landscape.

The divestment pause reflects broader debates within parliament, with some parties questioning the speed of this decision, given its implications. Meanwhile, the government's stance is seen as a protective measure for a fund that finances a significant portion of public spending and relies heavily on major global companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
2
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
3
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global
4
Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025