Siddaramaiah Under Fire: Farmers' Fury Over Sugarcane Pricing Intensifies

BJP leader R Ashoka sharply criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his handling of ongoing farmers' protests in the state's northern districts.

Thousands of sugarcane farmers have taken to the streets, advocating for a fair price of Rs 3,500 per tonne, yet Siddaramaiah has predominantly blamed central policies instead of offering solutions.

Ashoka urges immediate action and incentives for farmers, stressing the need for sturdy governance amid the escalating unrest.

