Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Under Fire: Farmers' Fury Over Sugarcane Pricing Intensifies

BJP leader R Ashoka criticizes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for failing to address farmers' protests over sugarcane pricing. Thousands demand Rs 3,500 per tonne, urging immediate action instead of blaming the central government. The escalating unrest highlights tensions over agricultural policies in northern Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:50 IST
Siddaramaiah Under Fire: Farmers' Fury Over Sugarcane Pricing Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader R Ashoka sharply criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his handling of ongoing farmers' protests in the state's northern districts.

Thousands of sugarcane farmers have taken to the streets, advocating for a fair price of Rs 3,500 per tonne, yet Siddaramaiah has predominantly blamed central policies instead of offering solutions.

Ashoka urges immediate action and incentives for farmers, stressing the need for sturdy governance amid the escalating unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

 Global
2
Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

 India
3
Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

 Global
4
Driving Change: Inauguration of the 84th Indian Road Congress

Driving Change: Inauguration of the 84th Indian Road Congress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025