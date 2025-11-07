Siddaramaiah Under Fire: Farmers' Fury Over Sugarcane Pricing Intensifies
BJP leader R Ashoka criticizes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for failing to address farmers' protests over sugarcane pricing. Thousands demand Rs 3,500 per tonne, urging immediate action instead of blaming the central government. The escalating unrest highlights tensions over agricultural policies in northern Karnataka.
BJP leader R Ashoka sharply criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his handling of ongoing farmers' protests in the state's northern districts.
Thousands of sugarcane farmers have taken to the streets, advocating for a fair price of Rs 3,500 per tonne, yet Siddaramaiah has predominantly blamed central policies instead of offering solutions.
Ashoka urges immediate action and incentives for farmers, stressing the need for sturdy governance amid the escalating unrest.
