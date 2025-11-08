By-poll: BJD lodges complaint against CM, BJP accuses oppn party of misusing AI in campaign

Odisha's opposition BJD on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's helicopter flew over an ecologically sensitive wildlife sanctuary, a stage has been set up blocking a public road for his campaign for Nuapada by-poll, violating the model code of conduct.

The saffron party, on the other hand, charged the regional outfit with misusing AI for political benefits during canvassing.

Both sides lodged complaints against each other with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

"It has come to our notice that the helicopter transporting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi flew over the Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary. This flight was undertaken in order to facilitate Majhi's visit to the Maa Sunadei Temple as part of his electoral activities in the sanctuary's vicinity," the BJD claimed in its petition before the CEO.

Overflying a designated wildlife sanctuary is strictly prohibited under prevailing aviation and environmental protection norms, as it poses significant risk and undue disturbance to the sanctuary's fragile ecosystem and its wildlife, the party claimed.

"A massive stage has been constructed on the Raipur National Highway, leading to a complete road blockade since Friday night. This has caused significant disruption to traffic and severe inconvenience to the public,'' BJD Spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said after a delegation met the CEO.

Such actions violate the model code of conduct, said Mohanty.

The BJD alleged that the stage obstructed nearly 90 per cent of the road, leading to severe traffic congestion, disrupting the daily commute for residents, students, employees, and small business owners, as well as hindering goods transportation.

Even ambulances are unable to pass, the BJD claimed in its petition. The opposition party also alleged that the BJP has mobilised approximately 200 and 150 buses from Bargarh and Kalahandi districts respectively to transport supporters to the CM's event.

The BJD also drew the attention of the ECI into BJP candidate Jay Dholakia's spending which allegedly exceeded the ceiling.

Neither the district collector-cum- district election officer nor the SP responded to the allegation made by the BJD. A BJP delegation, on the other hand, lodged a complaint with the CEO accusing the BJD of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to mislead people ahead of the Nuapada Assembly by-election. The ruling party alleged that photographs of BJP state president Manmohan Samal and MLA Himanshu Sahu were digitally altered using AI technology and circulated on social media platforms to mislead voters.

After submitting the petition to the CEO, BJP spokesperson Satyabrata Panda said that apprehending defeat in the November 11 by-poll, the BJD has resorted to unethical and deceptive tactics. "While BJD president Naveen Patnaik is teaching decency to 4.50 crore Odias, he himself remains silent when such misleading AI videos are being created by his party and circulated on social media," Panda claimed. The party requested the Election Commission to take strong and immediate steps, he said.

Responding to the charge, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, "Let there be an impartial inquiry into it. They (BJP) run a factory of fake video making. There is no point to blame BJD.''

