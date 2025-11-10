Kerala Gears Up for Two-Phase Local Body Elections

The Kerala State Election Commission has scheduled local body elections in two phases, set for December 9 and 11. The results will be tallied on December 13, with 23,512 wards participating across the state.

Districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam will vote on December 9, while regions such as Thrissur and Kozhikode will hold elections on December 11. State Election Commissioner A Shajahan confirmed that Mattannur Municipality is exempt due to its council's term lasting until 2027.

The electoral process involves 33,746 polling stations and encompasses nearly 28.4 million voters, including 2,841 NRI participants. The Model Code of Conduct is now active, ensuring fair practice during the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)