Left Menu

Kerala Gears Up for Two-Phase Local Body Elections

The Kerala State Election Commission announced local body elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 11. Voting involves 23,512 wards, with votes counted on December 13. The Model Code of Conduct is now in effect. Mattannur Municipality is excluded as its term lasts until 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:47 IST
Kerala Gears Up for Two-Phase Local Body Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Election Commission has scheduled local body elections in two phases, set for December 9 and 11. The results will be tallied on December 13, with 23,512 wards participating across the state.

Districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam will vote on December 9, while regions such as Thrissur and Kozhikode will hold elections on December 11. State Election Commissioner A Shajahan confirmed that Mattannur Municipality is exempt due to its council's term lasting until 2027.

The electoral process involves 33,746 polling stations and encompasses nearly 28.4 million voters, including 2,841 NRI participants. The Model Code of Conduct is now active, ensuring fair practice during the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: A Strong Stand Against Emerging Threats

Operation Sindoor: A Strong Stand Against Emerging Threats

 India
2
Delhi Burglary Ring Busted: Police Nab Infamous 'Chhota Chicken'

Delhi Burglary Ring Busted: Police Nab Infamous 'Chhota Chicken'

 India
3
BeTogether Launches Transformative London Tour for Urban Development Inspiration

BeTogether Launches Transformative London Tour for Urban Development Inspira...

 India
4
Altercation in Thane Hotel Turns Fatal

Altercation in Thane Hotel Turns Fatal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025